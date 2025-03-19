Astronaut Sunita Williams' Safe Return Marks Milestone in Space Exploration

Former ISRO Chief Dr. G Madhavan Nair hailed the safe return of NASA astronaut Sunita Williams from the International Space Station as a 'proud moment' for the space community. The operation, lasting nine months, exemplified precise planning and execution, with Nair commending NASA and SpaceX for their successful efforts.

Addressing health concerns, Nair noted the challenges faced by astronauts in microgravity, including differences in muscle operation and potential bone marrow deterioration affecting white blood cell production. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also praised the resilience demonstrated by NASA's Space Crew-9, especially recognizing Williams' inspiring journey.

Singh highlighted Williams' incredible fortitude and the global inspiration from her journey, marking a significant moment for space enthusiasts worldwide. The Crew-9 mission, the fourth flight of the Dragon spacecraft 'Freedom,' included NASA astronauts Nick Hague, Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, who returned to Cape Canaveral for spacecraft refurbishment.

Following Crew-9's return, NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 mission commenced, aiming to bolster research opportunities at the ISS through the Commercial Crew Program, which supports NASA's broader goals of human exploration on the Moon and Mars.

