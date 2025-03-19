Left Menu

Astronaut Sunita Williams' Safe Return Marks Milestone in Space Exploration

Former ISRO Chief Dr. G Madhavan Nair praised NASA's successful rescue operation of astronaut Sunita Williams from the International Space Station, celebrating her return after nine months. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the mission as a testament to human perseverance, while crews prepared for the spacecraft's next mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 10:22 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 10:22 IST
Astronaut Sunita Williams' Safe Return Marks Milestone in Space Exploration
Former ISRO Chief Dr G Madhavan Nair (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former ISRO Chief Dr. G Madhavan Nair hailed the safe return of NASA astronaut Sunita Williams from the International Space Station as a 'proud moment' for the space community. The operation, lasting nine months, exemplified precise planning and execution, with Nair commending NASA and SpaceX for their successful efforts.

Addressing health concerns, Nair noted the challenges faced by astronauts in microgravity, including differences in muscle operation and potential bone marrow deterioration affecting white blood cell production. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also praised the resilience demonstrated by NASA's Space Crew-9, especially recognizing Williams' inspiring journey.

Singh highlighted Williams' incredible fortitude and the global inspiration from her journey, marking a significant moment for space enthusiasts worldwide. The Crew-9 mission, the fourth flight of the Dragon spacecraft 'Freedom,' included NASA astronauts Nick Hague, Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, who returned to Cape Canaveral for spacecraft refurbishment.

Following Crew-9's return, NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 mission commenced, aiming to bolster research opportunities at the ISS through the Commercial Crew Program, which supports NASA's broader goals of human exploration on the Moon and Mars.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025