Left Menu

BPCL & KPIT's Green Partnership: Pioneering Hydrogen Mobility in Kerala

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) collaborates with KPIT Technologies to promote hydrogen-based mobility in Kerala, under the National Green Hydrogen Mission. They aim to establish Hydrogen Refuelling Stations and deploy fuel cell-powered buses for cleaner, sustainable public transportation while supporting India's goal of a green energy future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 19-03-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 10:58 IST
BPCL & KPIT's Green Partnership: Pioneering Hydrogen Mobility in Kerala
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has forged a partnership with KPIT Technologies to advance hydrogen mobility initiatives in Kerala. This collaboration was formalized at the Global Hydrogen and Renewable Energy Summit in Kochi, aiming to bolster the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed with an ambitious goal of setting up Hydrogen Refuelling Stations in key locations like Kochi and Trivandrum. This move marks a significant step in utilizing hydrogen as a clean fuel, promising a sustainable future for public transportation in the region.

As part of this groundbreaking project, BPCL will use an indigenously developed alkaline electrolyser for hydrogen production. Meanwhile, KPIT Technologies will introduce a locally designed fuel cell-powered bus, reinforcing India's commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) and sustainable transportation solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025