BPCL & KPIT's Green Partnership: Pioneering Hydrogen Mobility in Kerala

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has forged a partnership with KPIT Technologies to advance hydrogen mobility initiatives in Kerala. This collaboration was formalized at the Global Hydrogen and Renewable Energy Summit in Kochi, aiming to bolster the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed with an ambitious goal of setting up Hydrogen Refuelling Stations in key locations like Kochi and Trivandrum. This move marks a significant step in utilizing hydrogen as a clean fuel, promising a sustainable future for public transportation in the region.

As part of this groundbreaking project, BPCL will use an indigenously developed alkaline electrolyser for hydrogen production. Meanwhile, KPIT Technologies will introduce a locally designed fuel cell-powered bus, reinforcing India's commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) and sustainable transportation solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)