Karnataka Unites Against Controversial Waqf Amendment Bill

The Karnataka legislative assembly, led by Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil, is set to challenge the proposed Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. In an official statement, Patil highlighted the assembly's unanimous rejection of the bill, citing its discordance with the state's secular values and widespread public disapproval.

Patil urged the central government to rescind the bill, reflecting the collective sentiment of Karnataka's populace. He argued that the amendments do not consider the diverse aspirations of the entire nation, thus compromising the spirit of inclusivity and fairness.

Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat has also advocated for a dialogue with the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), emphasizing the importance of reaching a compromise. Rawat underlined the need for acts of generosity over narrowness, as the bill attempts to reform Waqf properties with measures like digitization and transparency but faces criticism for potential shortcomings.

(With inputs from agencies.)