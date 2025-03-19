Transforming Education in Bangladesh: A Bold Step Towards Safety and Inclusion

Bangladesh is witnessing a transformative movement in its educational institutions as a groundbreaking initiative works to make learning spaces safer, more inclusive, and free from gender-based violence and harassment. Supported by the International Labour Organization’s (ILO) ProGRESS Project, funded by the Government of Canada, this initiative aims to empower students, educators, and policymakers to foster a culture of dignity and respect in schools, technical institutes, and workplaces.

A Collective Effort to Build a Violence-Free Future

At the heart of this campaign is a dedicated Gender and Skills Taskforce, formed under the ProGRESS Project, which is taking proactive steps to address gender-based violence (GBV) and harassment. With robust backing from the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), the task force has launched a nationwide awareness campaign, featuring eye-catching posters, information boards, and interactive training materials. These resources, strategically placed in educational institutions and workplaces, outline clear, actionable steps to recognize, prevent, and report incidents of harassment.

“The initiative is not just about raising awareness—it’s about empowering individuals to take a stand,” says Md. Rejaul Karim, Principal of the Graphic Arts Institute. “By equipping students and teachers with the right knowledge, we are ensuring that our institutions become bastions of safety and inclusion.”

Students Take the Lead in the Movement

One of the most powerful aspects of the initiative is the active participation of students. In March 2025, more than 200 students and 25 teachers from Dhaka Mohila Polytechnic Institute and the Graphic Arts Institute engaged in dynamic workshops aimed at tackling harassment. These interactive sessions provided a platform for young minds to discuss real-life scenarios, share experiences, and brainstorm solutions to prevent and respond to GBV.

Nadia Sultana, a student at Dhaka Mohila Polytechnic Institute, reflected on the urgency of change: “Change starts with us! If we remain silent, the problem continues. We must speak up and support each other.”

Tahmina Israt Jahan, another student, emphasized the role of communities: “This is not just a student issue—it’s a societal issue. Everyone must step forward to protect victims and hold perpetrators accountable.”

For many students, the campaign has reshaped their understanding of equality and inclusion. Md Mridul, a student at the Graphic Arts Institute, remarked, “The message that exclusion in any form is unacceptable really stuck with me. We have a responsibility to ensure that every individual—regardless of gender, class, religion, or disability—is treated with dignity and respect.”

As part of their commitment to the cause, students from the Graphic Arts Institute pledged to actively challenge discriminatory behaviors and protect their peers, while teachers vowed to enhance reporting mechanisms and integrate anti-harassment themes into their curriculum.

Strengthening Institutional Commitments

Educational leaders are recognizing the long-term impact of the initiative and are taking concrete steps to sustain the momentum. Ms. Shahana Begum, Principal of Dhaka Mohila Polytechnic Institute, announced that regular awareness workshops will be held not only for students and staff but also for parents, who play a crucial role in shaping young minds. These sessions will be integrated into the annual curriculum and parental meetings.

Government officials and school administrators are working closely with the ILO’s ProGRESS Project to establish clear policies and frameworks that strengthen protections against GBV. Training programs for faculty and administrative staff are also being developed to ensure that they can identify, address, and prevent harassment effectively.

A Nationwide Movement for Lasting Change

The campaign gained nationwide momentum in November 2024, during the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence. During this period, ILO’s Country Director, Tuomo Poutiainen, formally handed over awareness materials to the Ministry of Education and 18 other ministries. Government agencies pledged to display these resources prominently in schools, colleges, and workplaces and to host training sessions to deepen the understanding of gender-based violence prevention.

The initiative has drawn widespread support from students, educators, civil society organizations, and policymakers, marking a collective commitment to fostering environments where learning and professional growth can thrive without fear.

Why This Initiative Matters

Gender-based violence and harassment remain significant barriers to education and employment worldwide, disproportionately affecting women and marginalized groups. In Bangladesh, these issues often go unreported due to fear, stigma, or lack of awareness. By breaking the silence and equipping young people with knowledge, this initiative is laying the foundation for a more just and equal society.

According to the ILO’s ProGRESS Project, tackling gender-based violence not only ensures safer educational institutions but also enhances productivity, boosts student confidence, and fosters a culture of mutual respect in future workplaces.

The Role of the ProGRESS Project

The ProGRESS Project (Promoting Gender Responsive Enterprise Development and TVET Systems) is a collaborative effort between the Government of Bangladesh and the International Labour Organization (ILO), with funding from the Government of Canada. The initiative focuses on creating an inclusive and accessible Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) system that enhances opportunities for women and marginalized groups in both education and the workforce.

Through its policy-level advocacy, institutional reforms, and grassroots initiatives, the ProGRESS Project is transforming Bangladesh’s approach to education and employment, ensuring that gender equality and workplace safety remain at the forefront of national development efforts.

Looking Ahead: A Vision for Safer Educational Spaces

While significant strides have been made, the journey to completely eradicating gender-based violence and harassment from educational institutions requires continuous effort and collaboration. Moving forward, the initiative aims to:

Expand awareness campaigns to more schools, universities, and workplaces.

Strengthen legal frameworks and institutional policies to ensure accountability.

Develop digital learning tools to engage students in interactive discussions on gender-based violence prevention.

Encourage active participation from parents, community leaders, and local businesses to create a supportive ecosystem.

The ProGRESS Project’s pioneering work is setting a powerful precedent for gender-responsive education and employment policies, ensuring that every student—regardless of gender, class, ability, or background—can pursue their dreams in a safe and supportive environment.

To learn more about how you can contribute to this initiative, visit the ILO’s ProGRESS Project website or connect with local educational institutions leading the change.

Together, we can ensure that every educational institution in Bangladesh is a place of learning, growth, and safety for all.