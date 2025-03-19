Tragedy in Una: Teens Fall to Their Deaths Trying to Film Reel

A tragic incident unfolded in Himachal's Una district as two teenagers lost their lives while attempting to film a social media reel, authorities reported on Wednesday.

After an evening swim in the Sohari area of Jol, 16-year-old Saksham Thakur plunged into the ravine during the filming of a reel. His friend, 17-year-old Advik Parmar, fell in trying to save him. While Thakur perished on the spot, Parmar managed to exit the water and alert emergency services before his condition worsened. He was pronounced dead after being taken to a regional hospital.

The local police initiated a search operation led by ASP Surendra Sharma using a dog squad and drone technology to locate Thakur's body. Local divers successfully retrieved Thakur's remains. The bodies are currently held for post-mortem as Una SP Rakesh Singh confirmed the ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)