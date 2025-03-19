IGP Jammu's Strategic Border Visit: Enhancing Security Measures

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu Zone, Bhim Sen Tuti, carried out a detailed assessment of the operational readiness of security forces at various Border Outposts (BOPs) in the Hiranagar sector of Kathua and Samba districts, Jammu and Kashmir police confirmed in a press release. The strategic visit included stops at key locations such as BPP Sanyal in Hiranagar, Chakra, Mawa, Babber Nallah, Sherpur, and Harya Chak.

The IGP held discussions with officers and personnel positioned at these critical junctures to evaluate security protocols and deployment strategies aimed at countering potential threats along the border. The inspection sought to ensure a robust security grid while addressing logistical and operational challenges encountered by the forces. The review was attended by senior officers, including DIG Jammu-Kathua-Samba Range Shiv Kumar Sharma, SSP Kathua Shobit Saxena, and SSP Samba Virender Singh Manhas, among others.

During the visit, an assessment of surveillance systems, like CCTV cameras, was conducted, emphasizing the need for stronger coordination with the BSF for efficient border management. Evaluations were also made on the state of border infrastructure, such as roads, fencing, and communication networks. IGP Jammu stressed the importance of continuous vigilance and intelligence-sharing to prevent infiltration and smuggling activities. Personnel were briefed on emerging security threats and counter-infiltration strategies to bolster border security. Commending the dedication of the forces, especially under harsh conditions, IGP Tuti promised full logistical support and urged heightened night patrols and use of advanced surveillance technology to enhance security.

(With inputs from agencies.)