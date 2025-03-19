Odisha's 'Subhadra Yojana' Faces Beneficiary Hurdles

More than one lakh women in Odisha, initially beneficiaries of the 'Subhadra Yojana', have yet to receive their second instalments of financial aid. The delay is attributed to factors like the surrender of ration cards, as noted by Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida on Wednesday.

Initially launched with widespread support, the scheme intended to provide Rs 5,000 through five phases in its first instalment. However, issues arose for those whose increased income or exclusionary criteria, such as land sales exceeding 5 acres, shifted their eligibility status between instalments.

A comprehensive field survey is slated for post-March 31, following the scheme's current application deadline. Eligible women, aged 21–60, will subsequently receive two instalments totaling Rs 10,000 on Raksha Bandhan, as indicated by the Deputy CM.

