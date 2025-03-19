Odisha's 'Subhadra Yojana' Faces Beneficiary Hurdles
The Odisha government's 'Subhadra Yojana' has encountered issues with over one lakh women not receiving the second instalment of financial assistance due to surrendered ration cards and increased income. The scheme aims to empower women with Rs 50,000 over five years. A survey will determine eligibility.
- Country:
- India
More than one lakh women in Odisha, initially beneficiaries of the 'Subhadra Yojana', have yet to receive their second instalments of financial aid. The delay is attributed to factors like the surrender of ration cards, as noted by Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida on Wednesday.
Initially launched with widespread support, the scheme intended to provide Rs 5,000 through five phases in its first instalment. However, issues arose for those whose increased income or exclusionary criteria, such as land sales exceeding 5 acres, shifted their eligibility status between instalments.
A comprehensive field survey is slated for post-March 31, following the scheme's current application deadline. Eligible women, aged 21–60, will subsequently receive two instalments totaling Rs 10,000 on Raksha Bandhan, as indicated by the Deputy CM.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Modi Launches Food Security Drive in Gujarat: 2 Lakh Beneficiaries to Benefit
There were 5 crore bogus ration cards in the country and we have removed them from the system: PM Modi at Surat rally.
Over 1 crore beneficiaries covered under Subhadra scheme: Odisha deputy CM
Amid row over Rs 30 cr earning claim, UP govt says boatmen among biggest beneficiaries of Maha Kumbh
Modi Unveils Comprehensive Food Security Drive in Surat, 2 Lakh Beneficiaries to Gain