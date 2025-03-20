Boosting Women's Empowerment and Health Initiatives in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, reflecting on his three years in office, underscored the state's emphasis on women's empowerment, good governance, and developmental projects. Highlighting the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Swarojgar Yojana', Dhami noted that over 30,000 women have gained self-employment, bolstering their economic independence.

The scheme, crafted to empower women across Uttarakhand, offers loans to permanent residents for entrepreneurial ventures, marking a significant step towards economic self-reliance. Simultaneously, Dhami reiterated his commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's health initiative, encouraging citizens towards balanced diets for a healthier India.

The government has taken definitive steps to integrate the Fit India campaign within the state, especially targeting educational institutions. In alignment with the 'Eat Right India' directive, the Health Department has urged various educational bodies to promote nutritional awareness, enhancing health education through engaging strategies such as Eat Right Thali displays.

