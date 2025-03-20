Left Menu

Boosting Women's Empowerment and Health Initiatives in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami highlights his administration's efforts on women empowerment, governance, and health. Over 30,000 women benefit from self-employment schemes. The state proactively supports PM Modi's Fit India, emphasizing balanced diets and health awareness in educational institutions through the 'Eat Right India' campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 10:02 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 10:02 IST
Boosting Women's Empowerment and Health Initiatives in Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, reflecting on his three years in office, underscored the state's emphasis on women's empowerment, good governance, and developmental projects. Highlighting the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Swarojgar Yojana', Dhami noted that over 30,000 women have gained self-employment, bolstering their economic independence.

The scheme, crafted to empower women across Uttarakhand, offers loans to permanent residents for entrepreneurial ventures, marking a significant step towards economic self-reliance. Simultaneously, Dhami reiterated his commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's health initiative, encouraging citizens towards balanced diets for a healthier India.

The government has taken definitive steps to integrate the Fit India campaign within the state, especially targeting educational institutions. In alignment with the 'Eat Right India' directive, the Health Department has urged various educational bodies to promote nutritional awareness, enhancing health education through engaging strategies such as Eat Right Thali displays.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025