Left Menu

Farmer Protests Escalate: Leaders Detained and Demonstrations Planned

Protesting farmers have been evicted from the Shambhu and Khanauri borders, sparking widespread condemnation from farmer leaders and political figures. The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee announced protests at Deputy Commissioners' offices in Haryana and Punjab, criticizing both Union and state governments for their handling of the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 10:05 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 10:05 IST
Farmer Protests Escalate: Leaders Detained and Demonstrations Planned
Satnam Singh Pannu of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committe (Photo/Screengrab of video shared by Kisan Morcha) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following the eviction of protesting farmers from the Shambhu and Khanauri borders, Satnam Singh Pannu of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee strongly criticized both the Union and Punjab state governments. In a video disseminated by the Kisan Morcha, Pannu announced plans for demonstrations outside Deputy Commissioners' offices in Haryana and Punjab, decrying what he termed as 'atrocities' against the farming community.

He accused the Bhagwant Mann administration of collusion with the central Modi government, warning of consequences for their actions against farmers. Meanwhile, Sukhbir Singh Badal, former Shiromani Akali Dal chief, condemned the state government's treatment of protestors, demanding the release of those detained and adherence to promises regarding Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.

Olympic wrestler and Kisan Congress Working President, Bajrang Punia, criticized the government's approach to engaging with farmers, suggesting deceit and urging support for demonstrators. Amid ongoing tensions, several farmer leaders, including Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Sarvan Singh Pandher, were detained, while efforts to disband protests continued. Authorities used bulldozers to remove barricades at the Shambhu Border, with police asserting cooperative dispersal actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025