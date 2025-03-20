Farmer Protests Escalate: Leaders Detained and Demonstrations Planned
Protesting farmers have been evicted from the Shambhu and Khanauri borders, sparking widespread condemnation from farmer leaders and political figures. The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee announced protests at Deputy Commissioners' offices in Haryana and Punjab, criticizing both Union and state governments for their handling of the situation.
Following the eviction of protesting farmers from the Shambhu and Khanauri borders, Satnam Singh Pannu of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee strongly criticized both the Union and Punjab state governments. In a video disseminated by the Kisan Morcha, Pannu announced plans for demonstrations outside Deputy Commissioners' offices in Haryana and Punjab, decrying what he termed as 'atrocities' against the farming community.
He accused the Bhagwant Mann administration of collusion with the central Modi government, warning of consequences for their actions against farmers. Meanwhile, Sukhbir Singh Badal, former Shiromani Akali Dal chief, condemned the state government's treatment of protestors, demanding the release of those detained and adherence to promises regarding Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.
Olympic wrestler and Kisan Congress Working President, Bajrang Punia, criticized the government's approach to engaging with farmers, suggesting deceit and urging support for demonstrators. Amid ongoing tensions, several farmer leaders, including Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Sarvan Singh Pandher, were detained, while efforts to disband protests continued. Authorities used bulldozers to remove barricades at the Shambhu Border, with police asserting cooperative dispersal actions.
