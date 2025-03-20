PTC India Completes Divestment of PTC Energy to ONGC Green

PTC India announced on Thursday the successful divestment of its full stake in subsidiary PTC Energy to ONGC Green Ltd. This follows the receipt of the remaining Rs 254 crore needed to complete the deal.

Overall, PTC India received a total consideration of Rs 1,179 crore, which includes Rs 925 crore paid by ONGC Green on March 4, 2025. The transaction was made official on March 19, 2025, as per regulatory filings submitted by the company.

The company confirmed it had received the pending Rs 254 crore after business hours on March 19, 2025, aligning with the terms outlined in the share purchase agreement. On the same day, PTC India's shares saw a modest increase of 0.29% on the BSE, closing at Rs 158.05.

(With inputs from agencies.)