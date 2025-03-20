Left Menu

ENGIE Powers India's Path to Carbon Neutrality with New Supply & Energy Management Venture

ENGIE has launched a new branch in India to expand its Supply & Energy Management operations, reinforcing its role in India's renewable energy sector. This move aims to support the country's energy transition with innovative and reliable solutions, targeting 7GW renewable capacity by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 10:41 IST
ENGIE, a renowned global leader in low-carbon energy production, has strengthened its foothold in India by introducing a Supply & Energy Management branch. This strategic expansion emphasizes the company's dedication to championing India's transition to a carbon-neutral economy through renewable energy advancements.

In India, ENGIE has been a trusted energy partner for over 30 years, with an impressive solar and wind portfolio totaling 2.3GW of capacity. The company aims to triple its renewable assets to 7GW by 2030. Its strategic initiatives include exploring emerging renewable technologies such as battery storage and hybrid renewables.

By offering a suite of tailored energy solutions, ENGIE empowers diverse Indian sectors, including manufacturing and real estate, to achieve cost-effective and sustainable energy outcomes. This dedication to innovation and sustainability underscores Indo-French cooperation and aligns with India's ambitious clean energy goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

