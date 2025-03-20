Left Menu

Sweet Sour Trade: EU to Slash Ukrainian Sugar Imports Amid Price Crisis

The European Commission is set to cut sugar imports from Ukraine following a collapse in EU sugar prices. Amid protests by EU farmers, sugar imports from Ukraine reached over 500,000 tons, surpassing pre-war quotas. EU agriculture commissioner plans to slash these imports to stabilize the market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 14:45 IST
Sweet Sour Trade: EU to Slash Ukrainian Sugar Imports Amid Price Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Commission plans to significantly cut sugar imports from Ukraine in response to a dramatic decline in sugar prices within the EU, sources reveal. This comes following complaints by European farmers that Ukrainian sugar has been imported in large quantities, disrupting local markets and undercutting prices.

The EU initially offered free market access to Ukrainian agricultural products after Russia's invasion but now faces backlash from local producers. Agriculture Commissioner Christophe Hansen raised the issue during discussions with farm unions and industry leaders, suggesting imports will be reduced to "well below" current levels, without specifying an exact figure.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Deputy Economy Minister Taras Kachka calls for a fair trade agreement. Ukraine remains open to negotiating a solution, stressing this issue extends beyond trade into the political sphere. With recent EU efforts to stabilize its sugar market, this decision may lead to further rerouting of Ukrainian exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine learning in HIV treatment: Opportunities and limitations

Boosting electronic medical record security and trust with blockchain and game theory

AI-powered cyber threat detection: How human-AI collaboration is changing the game

A new era in mining: How AI is redefining maintenance and efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025