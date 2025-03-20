Chhattisgarh Ops: Security Forces Strike Major Blow to Naxalites

In a significant operation, security forces in Chhattisgarh have successfully neutralised 18 Naxalites at the Bijapur-Dantewada border, with Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma expressing condolences over the loss of a District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan, Raju Oyyami.

The Deputy CM reaffirmed the government's support to the fallen soldier's family, as well as congratulated the Bastar and Bijapur teams for their vigorous efforts in quelling Naxalite activity.

Intense encounters continue at the Kanker-Narayanpur border where four more Naxalites were neutralised. This follows the surrender of 17 Naxalites in Bijapur last week, signifying a substantial weakening of the outlawed Maoist organisation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)