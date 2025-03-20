Chhattisgarh Ops: Security Forces Strike Major Blow to Naxalites
Chhattisgarh security forces have retrieved 18 bodies of Naxalites following intense encounters in Bijapur and Kanker districts, resulting in the death of DRG jawan Raju Oyyami. Deputy CM Vijay Sharma commended the forces' efforts. Intermittent firing continues and four more Naxalites were recently neutralised. Seventeen Naxalites surrendered last week in Bijapur.
In a significant operation, security forces in Chhattisgarh have successfully neutralised 18 Naxalites at the Bijapur-Dantewada border, with Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma expressing condolences over the loss of a District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan, Raju Oyyami.
The Deputy CM reaffirmed the government's support to the fallen soldier's family, as well as congratulated the Bastar and Bijapur teams for their vigorous efforts in quelling Naxalite activity.
Intense encounters continue at the Kanker-Narayanpur border where four more Naxalites were neutralised. This follows the surrender of 17 Naxalites in Bijapur last week, signifying a substantial weakening of the outlawed Maoist organisation in the region.
