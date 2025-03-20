Left Menu

Court Grants Bail to Accused in Cyber Fraud Case

Rouse Avenue Court has granted bail to Lakshay Vij, linked to a massive cyber fraud, after considering multiple factors including medical condition and five months of custody. The Enforcement Directorate opposed the bail, alleging involvement in a complex money laundering scheme with international ties.

The Rouse Avenue Court has granted regular bail to Lakshay Vij, an accused in a high-profile money laundering case. This case is linked to a significant transnational cyber fraud involving hundreds of crores. The decision was made by Special Judge Gaurav Rao, who considered arguments from both the defense counsel and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The court has authorized bail on condition of a Rs. 5 lakh personal bond and a similar surety bond. Vij is required to surrender his passport and adhere to certain other conditions imposed by the court. The decision also weighed Vij's five months in custody, pending trial, and his health issues. Additionally, the court acknowledged that legal cognizance has yet to be established in his case.

In his defense, Advocate Prabhav Ralli highlighted Vij's health concerns and pointed out the ED's failure to determine the crime's proceeds. Vij previously withdrew a bail plea from the High Court to seek relief from the trial court, following two dismissals in 2024. Despite his arrest in July 2024 and the filed Prosecution Complaint, Vij's bail was initially refused due to his alleged role in creating fake bank accounts linked to substantial fraudulent transactions.

The case stems from a severe cyber incident targeting Lisa Roth, whose laptop was hacked. She was misled by an imposter posing as a Microsoft employee into transferring $400,000 to a fraudulent investment account. The funds were reportedly laundered through fake accounts, as stated by the ED. The investigation continues as the court's decision marks a significant turn in the case. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

