Tragedy Strikes: Fire Devastates Slovakian Roma Settlement

A deadly fire broke out in a Roma settlement in Velky Saris, eastern Slovakia, claiming five lives, including four children, local officials confirmed on Thursday. The tragedy unfolded just before midnight, with the cause still under investigation.

The inferno obliterated eight homes, displacing 30 residents. Authorities have provided temporary shelter for the victims, relocating 11 adults and seven children to a community centre for their immediate safety.

This incident highlights the harsh conditions faced by Slovakia's Roma community, who live in poverty-stricken, segregated settlements lacking basic amenities like running water, sewer systems, gas, or electricity. The Roma, Slovakia's most marginalized group, endure persistent marginalization and discrimination.

(With inputs from agencies.)