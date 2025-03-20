Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Fire Devastates Slovakian Roma Settlement

A fire in a Roma settlement in eastern Slovakia claimed five lives, including four children, and left 18 people without homes. The blaze destroyed eight houses in Velky Saris, leading to emergency accommodation measures for the affected. The Roma community in Slovakia faces persistent social exclusion.

Bratislava | Updated: 20-03-2025 16:24 IST
  • Slovakia

A deadly fire broke out in a Roma settlement in Velky Saris, eastern Slovakia, claiming five lives, including four children, local officials confirmed on Thursday. The tragedy unfolded just before midnight, with the cause still under investigation.

The inferno obliterated eight homes, displacing 30 residents. Authorities have provided temporary shelter for the victims, relocating 11 adults and seven children to a community centre for their immediate safety.

This incident highlights the harsh conditions faced by Slovakia's Roma community, who live in poverty-stricken, segregated settlements lacking basic amenities like running water, sewer systems, gas, or electricity. The Roma, Slovakia's most marginalized group, endure persistent marginalization and discrimination.

