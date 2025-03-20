Left Menu

Bandhan Bank Partners with Salesforce for Digital Transformation

Bandhan Bank collaborates with Salesforce to enhance lending efficiency through a scalable, AI-powered digital platform aimed at improving customer experience. The partnership supports the bank's migration to a new core banking solution and aligns with its digital transformation goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-03-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 16:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to enhance its lending efficiency, Bandhan Bank announced a strategic collaboration with cloud-based giant Salesforce. This partnership aims to create a robust, AI-powered digital platform designed to elevate customer experience and streamline loan originating systems.

Ratan Kumar Kesh, Executive Director and COO of Bandhan Bank, stated that the collaboration with Salesforce will aid the bank's digital transformation aspirations, especially following its recent migration to a new core banking solution. By leveraging Salesforce's technological capabilities, the bank hopes to significantly improve its customer service framework.

Arundhati Bhattacharya, President and CEO of Salesforce (South Asia), emphasized that the cloud company is committed to delivering a future-ready platform. This platform aims to boost customer experience, cut support costs, and enhance revenue. Bandhan Bank, with its extensive network of outlets across India, is poised to benefit greatly from this venture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

