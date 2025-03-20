Ayush Ministry's Nationwide Heatwave Awareness Drive

In response to escalating temperatures and advisories from the India Meteorological Department, the Ministry of Ayush has embarked on a comprehensive national awareness drive. The campaign aims to educate the public on preventive measures against heatwaves, leveraging its extensive network across the country.

Institutions affiliated with the Ministry are actively participating by conducting educational sessions and distributing informative materials. These efforts focus on preventive tips and traditional wellness practices supported by scientific research to help people stay safe during heatwaves. The Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (ITRA) in Jamnagar is leading initiatives to protect the local populace from the adverse effects of rising temperatures, including a key activity held on March 20, 2025.

ITRA has disseminated bilingual educational pamphlets outlining practical heat illness prevention strategies such as hydration, avoiding peak sun hours, and recognizing early heat stress signs. The campaign aims to equip residents with essential knowledge, featuring a lecture by Dr. Jayprakash Ram on heatwave awareness held at RARI Ahmedabad. The event, which brought together outpatient department visitors and staff, highlighted the importance of addressing heatwave challenges.

Participants left with valuable pamphlets and a strengthened resolve to maintain their well-being during heatwaves. Dr. Preeti from the Central Research Institute of Yoga & Naturopathy, Jhajjar, also advised attendees on using Yoga and Naturopathy in heatwave prevention, adding another layer to the campaign's impact.

