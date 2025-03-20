U.S. Markets Dip Amid Trade Policy Uncertainty

In a turbulent week for investors, U.S. stock indexes took a hit on Thursday as the global trade war's ramifications weighed heavily on market sentiment. Concerns over increased inflation and potential recession were exacerbated by President Trump's aggressive trade policies.

The Federal Reserve's decision to maintain current interest rates and project future rate cuts did little to assuage investor fears, as forecasts also pointed toward diminished growth and rising inflation within the year.

Market volatility saw declines in major indexes, reversing gains made earlier. With looming reciprocal and sectoral tariffs, market participants brace for continued instability in a challenging economic climate.

