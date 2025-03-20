Niger Expels Chinese Oil Executives Over Salary Disparities

Niger has expelled three Chinese oil executives due to a dispute over salary discrepancies between expatriate and local employees, as confirmed by Oil Minister Sahabi Oumarou. The officials, part of China National Petroleum Corporation, WAPCo, and SORAZ, were reportedly instructed to leave within 48 hours.

The conflict centers on the substantial difference in salaries, with Chinese employees earning significantly more than their Nigerien counterparts. Minister Oumarou expressed dissatisfaction with the wealth distribution, noting the predominance of expatriates in higher roles while locals primarily filled operator positions.

Niger's actions are part of a broader movement in the Sahel region, where governments are striving for more control over resources. The partnership with China began in 2008, aiming to develop Niger's oil industry, which last year led to a $400 million agreement for oil shipments.

