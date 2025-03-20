Olympic Leadership Through the Ages

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has been led by various influential figures since its inception in 1894. Each president has brought their unique perspective and leadership style to the organization, shaping its direction in different eras.

Current president, Kirsty Coventry, hails from Zimbabwe and began her tenure in 2025, succeeding Germany's Thomas Bach, who served from 2013 to 2025. Bach's predecessor, Jacques Rogge of Belgium, guided the IOC from 2001 to 2013 and was known for his focus on youth and sports development.

Notable past leaders include Juan Antonio Samaranch of Spain, who was at the helm from 1980 to 2001, leading significant Olympic reforms. The legacy of IOC presidents reflects the changing face of international sports governance and its increasing global reach.

