Jane Fraser Highlights Citi's Digitalisation Drive in India

Citi Group CEO Jane Fraser met with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss Citi's digitalisation initiatives and growth in India. They talked about increasing Citi's engagement and employment in the nation. Sitharaman reiterated India's commitment to reforms and Ease of Doing Business to attract investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 22:14 IST
Citi Group CEO Jane Fraser engaged in a key meeting with India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday, focusing on the bank's efforts to enhance digitalisation in the country.

Fraser spotlighted Citi's ongoing growth and aspiration to deepen its relationship with India, according to a statement from the Finance Ministry.

The discussions also covered Citi's expanding direct employment footprint in the nation, with Sitharaman emphasizing India's reform initiatives and the promotion of Ease of Doing Business to foster a conducive investment environment.

