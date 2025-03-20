Jane Fraser Highlights Citi's Digitalisation Drive in India

Citi Group CEO Jane Fraser engaged in a key meeting with India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday, focusing on the bank's efforts to enhance digitalisation in the country.

Fraser spotlighted Citi's ongoing growth and aspiration to deepen its relationship with India, according to a statement from the Finance Ministry.

The discussions also covered Citi's expanding direct employment footprint in the nation, with Sitharaman emphasizing India's reform initiatives and the promotion of Ease of Doing Business to foster a conducive investment environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)