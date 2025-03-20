Left Menu

Bail Plea in AQIS Jharkhand Case Awaited by Court Amidst Missing Sanctions

Dr. Ishtiyaq seeks bail in the AQIS Jharkhand case, arguing the charge sheet lacks mandatory prosecution sanction under UAPA. Delhi's Patiala House Court will hear the plea on March 24, with the charge sheet lacking government approval. Investigations revealed an alleged terror plot with weapons recovered from multiple locations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 22:19 IST
Bail Plea in AQIS Jharkhand Case Awaited by Court Amidst Missing Sanctions
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dr. Ishtiyaq, implicated in the AQIS Jharkhand Training Module case, has filed a bail application, citing missing mandatory prosecution sanction under UAPA in the charge sheet. As an alleged leader of the module, Ishtiyaq is seeking bail from Delhi's Patiala House Court.

The case, involving eight accused including Ishtiyaq from Ranchi, has seen charges filed by Delhi police without the necessary government approval. The hearing is scheduled for March 24, with Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur presiding.

The charge sheet against Ishtiyaq and others was submitted by police on February 17, 2025, under sections of UAPA. However, the investigating agency failed to secure a required prosecution sanction, raising questions about the legality of holding the accused without this authorization. Meanwhile, the court will consider cognizance on April 21, 2025.

The plea claims that, without completion of legal formalities, further judicial custody is unnecessary, entitling Ishtiyaq to bail. Conducted by advocates Abu Bakr Sabbaq and Faiz Ahmed Ansari, the application argues the court's inability to take cognisance without government sanction.

The Delhi High Court previously extended the investigation period, which exposed plans for terror acts led by Ishtiyaq. The probe revealed extensive armaments, potentially validating severe charges, yet legal failures could impact the accused's detention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025