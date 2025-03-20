Bail Plea in AQIS Jharkhand Case Awaited by Court Amidst Missing Sanctions

Dr. Ishtiyaq, implicated in the AQIS Jharkhand Training Module case, has filed a bail application, citing missing mandatory prosecution sanction under UAPA in the charge sheet. As an alleged leader of the module, Ishtiyaq is seeking bail from Delhi's Patiala House Court.

The case, involving eight accused including Ishtiyaq from Ranchi, has seen charges filed by Delhi police without the necessary government approval. The hearing is scheduled for March 24, with Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur presiding.

The charge sheet against Ishtiyaq and others was submitted by police on February 17, 2025, under sections of UAPA. However, the investigating agency failed to secure a required prosecution sanction, raising questions about the legality of holding the accused without this authorization. Meanwhile, the court will consider cognizance on April 21, 2025.

The plea claims that, without completion of legal formalities, further judicial custody is unnecessary, entitling Ishtiyaq to bail. Conducted by advocates Abu Bakr Sabbaq and Faiz Ahmed Ansari, the application argues the court's inability to take cognisance without government sanction.

The Delhi High Court previously extended the investigation period, which exposed plans for terror acts led by Ishtiyaq. The probe revealed extensive armaments, potentially validating severe charges, yet legal failures could impact the accused's detention.

