Major Success in Anti-Naxal Operations: A Step Closer to 'Naxal-Free India'

In a significant crackdown on Naxal activities, Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the security forces for successfully neutralizing 30 Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur and Kanker districts. This operation is being hailed as a crucial achievement in the 'Naxal Mukt Bharat Abhiyan', a campaign designed to rid India of Naxal influence.

A senior official reported the recovery of 30 Naxalite bodies and a considerable stash of firearms in two separate encounters, further strengthening the efforts against Naxalism. The operations, held near the Bijapur-Dantewada border, and subsequent encounters near the Kanker-Narayanpur border, underscore the ongoing measures to combat the insurgency.

Despite the significant gains, the operation also witnessed the loss of a Bijapur District Reserve Guard member. Shah's assurance of a Naxal-free nation by March 2026 signals a continued commitment to overcoming these challenges. The opposition supports the action but raises questions about economic initiatives in the Bastar region.

