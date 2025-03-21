Yogi Adityanath Revitalizes Traditions and Infrastructure in Balrampur and Bahraich

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid a visit to the Pateshwari Devi temple in Balrampur where he performed prayers and engaged in rituals by feeding cows at the temple's Gaushala.

Additionally, CM Yogi conducted a significant meeting with district officials to assess and enhance arrangements for the impending Navratri celebrations, with a focus on ensuring seamless festival operations. Chaitra Navratri, commencing March 30, 2025, holds cultural significance as devotees honor Goddess Durga over nine days of traditions and ceremonies.

In Bahraich district, Yogi inaugurated a new Tehsil building, developed at a cost of Rs 845.19 lakh, while condemning the previous state government for what he deemed as rampant inefficiency and corruption. He emphasized the historical contributions of Maharaj Suheldev, highlighting his role in defending the region from invaders and securing India's sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)