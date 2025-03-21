Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Revitalizes Traditions and Infrastructure in Balrampur and Bahraich

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath visited Pateshwari Devi temple in Balrampur, preparing for Navratri celebrations. He fed cows and held a meeting with officials. In Bahraich, he inaugurated a new Tehsil building, criticized past governance, and highlighted Maharaj Suheldev's historical heroism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 09:55 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 09:55 IST
Yogi Adityanath Revitalizes Traditions and Infrastructure in Balrampur and Bahraich
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid a visit to the Pateshwari Devi temple in Balrampur where he performed prayers and engaged in rituals by feeding cows at the temple's Gaushala.

Additionally, CM Yogi conducted a significant meeting with district officials to assess and enhance arrangements for the impending Navratri celebrations, with a focus on ensuring seamless festival operations. Chaitra Navratri, commencing March 30, 2025, holds cultural significance as devotees honor Goddess Durga over nine days of traditions and ceremonies.

In Bahraich district, Yogi inaugurated a new Tehsil building, developed at a cost of Rs 845.19 lakh, while condemning the previous state government for what he deemed as rampant inefficiency and corruption. He emphasized the historical contributions of Maharaj Suheldev, highlighting his role in defending the region from invaders and securing India's sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

