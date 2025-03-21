Left Menu

Uttarakhand Cracks Down on Unregistered Madrasas

The Uttarakhand administration, led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, sealed unregistered madrasas in Haridwar and Dehradun. Two madrasas were sealed in Haridwar, while 43 had been sealed earlier in Dehradun. The action is part of a campaign to address alleged illegal activities and demographic changes.

Haridwar's Sub-divisional magistrate, Ajayveer Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Uttarakhand government, under the directive of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, executed a series of actions against unregistered madrasas. In an operation led by Sub Divisional Magistrate Ajayveer Singh, two madrasas in Haridwar's Gandhi Khata area were sealed on Thursday, marking a significant step in the state's ongoing campaign.

Sub Divisional Magistrate Singh highlighted the state's determination, stating, "Two madrasas have been sealed in the Gandi Khata of Shyampur police station area... Chief Minister Dhami has mandated action against illegal madrasas and constructions." Added momentum to the campaign comes from earlier actions in Dehradun, where 43 madrasas were sealed, following intelligence inputs suggesting potential demographic changes.

The administration's crackdown, described as a protective measure for the cultural and geographical identity of Uttarakhand, continues with large-scale operations. The Dhami government justifies these moves as a defense against illegal activities masquerading as religious practices, emphasizing a decisive stance against unauthorized establishments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

