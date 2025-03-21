Global Markets Stumble Amid Escalating Geopolitical Tensions

In a downbeat end to the week, Asian stocks tumbled on Friday as escalating geopolitical tensions and concerns about U.S. tariffs dampened investor enthusiasm for riskier assets. The inclination towards safe havens, such as gold, persisted, with prices hovering near record highs.

Central bank meetings worldwide remained cautious in tone, as institutions like the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan maintained steady rates. The uneasy economic and political landscape, exacerbated by trade tensions initiated by President Donald Trump, dominated discussions.

Recent developments, such as Israeli airstrikes on Gaza and drone attacks in Ukraine, underscore the fraught geopolitical climate. Investors are pivoting to safer investments, while policymakers highlight the heightened volatility affecting markets.

