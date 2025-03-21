UN Experts Urge Colombia to Protect Civilians Amid Surge in Violence and Displacement in Catatumbo Region

Alarmed by the sharp escalation in armed conflict in Colombia’s Catatumbo region, a group of United Nations human rights experts has called on the Colombian Government to intensify efforts to protect civilians and ensure humanitarian assistance reaches those most in need. They also issued a stark warning to non-state armed groups, demanding an immediate end to attacks on civilians.

The violence, which has surged since early January, stems from a brutal confrontation between the Ejército de Liberación Nacional (ELN) and the dissident Frente 33 faction of the Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia – Ejército del Pueblo (FARC-EP). On January 16, the ELN launched a major offensive against Frente 33 positions, igniting a wave of conflict that has displaced more than 56,000 people. An additional 27,000 individuals remain trapped and confined by insecurity, unable to leave their homes to access basic services or livelihoods.

“Colombia is facing displacement on a scale not seen in decades,” the UN experts stated. “This crisis demands an urgent and comprehensive response from the State to protect vulnerable civilians, particularly peasants, Indigenous Peoples, women, children, and refugees and migrants from Venezuela.”

The experts highlighted a disturbing pattern of grave human rights abuses by armed groups in the Norte de Santander department, including extrajudicial executions, enforced disappearances, gender-based violence—particularly against women and girls—human trafficking, and the forced recruitment of children into armed conflict.

“These acts constitute serious violations of international human rights and humanitarian law,” the experts said. “They must be thoroughly investigated, and those responsible must be held accountable without delay.”

The situation is particularly dire in rural areas of Catatumbo, where state presence remains weak. Armed groups have taken advantage of this vacuum, not only to wage war against one another but also to exert control over local populations. The experts noted that human rights defenders, teachers, Indigenous and peasant leaders, former FARC-EP combatants who laid down arms under the 2016 Peace Accord, and community organizers have become frequent targets of threats, violence, and displacement.

“Civilians in Catatumbo have been victimized twice—first by the absence of the State, and then by armed groups who fill that void with terror,” the statement read.

While acknowledging the Colombian Government’s declaration of a state of emergency and its efforts to deliver humanitarian aid, the experts urged authorities to take further steps to ensure equitable protection and a long-term solution to the crisis.

“We recognize the progress made in humanitarian response,” the statement said, “but the Government must ensure that international human rights and humanitarian law remain central to its actions during this state of emergency. Protection and aid must reach all affected populations, regardless of nationality or location, with special consideration for women, girls, older persons, persons with disabilities, Indigenous Peoples, peasants, migrants, and refugees.”

The experts also expressed concern over land dispossession in displacement zones, particularly among Indigenous and peasant communities who often lack formal land titles. They urged the Government to implement safeguards to protect land rights and prevent unlawful occupation or acquisition of abandoned lands.

In a call for lasting peace, the UN experts demanded that the ELN and Frente 33 immediately cease hostilities and abide by international legal obligations.

“We urgently call on the ELN and Frente 33 to lay down their arms, end violations of human rights and international humanitarian law, and commit to genuine dialogue,” the experts stated. “At the same time, the Colombian Government must prioritize civilian protection in both its negotiations and its presence on the ground.”

The experts confirmed they are currently engaging in dialogue with Colombian authorities, the ELN, and the Frente 33 to express their concerns and urge compliance with international norms.

**Background:** The Catatumbo region, located along Colombia’s northeastern border with Venezuela, has long been a hotspot of armed conflict due to its strategic location and illegal economies, including coca cultivation and drug trafficking. Despite a historic 2016 peace agreement with the FARC, dissident factions and other armed groups have continued to vie for territorial control, placing civilians in the crossfire.

**Note:** The UN experts involved in this statement are part of the Special Procedures of the Human Rights Council, the largest body of independent human rights experts in the UN system.

