Tripura's DA Hike: Bridging the Gap for State Employees

In a significant move to bridge the wage gap, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has announced a 3% hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees. Effective from April 2025, this increase will bring the DA up to 33%, impacting over 104,000 regular employees and nearly 81,000 pensioners.

The state's financial strategy was highlighted during the presentation of the 2025-26 budget by Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy. Chief Minister Saha emphasized that the budget focuses on critical areas such as infrastructure development, governance, skill enhancement, and IT utilization.

The DA hike reflects the government's commitment to progressively align state employees' benefits with those of Central government employees, despite an additional annual financial burden of Rs 300 crore.

