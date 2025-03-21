Tractor Heist: Unknown Assailants Outmaneuver Forest Department

In a brazen act of defiance, unidentified individuals wrested a tractor from forest department officials in Morena district, an incident tied to illegal sand mining activities.

The clash took place in the Ambah region on March 18, when a team, attempting to curb illegal sand mining, intercepted a tractor-trolley loaded with sand. The vehicle was halted, but attempts to flee resulted in the trolley overturning.

Armed with weapons, around ten individuals confronted the officials en route to the Ambah police station, forcibly reclaiming the tractor. Despite a formal complaint lodged at the police station, an FIR has yet to be filed, launching an ongoing investigation spearheaded by Superintendent Bhura Gaikwad.

(With inputs from agencies.)