Tractor Heist: Unknown Assailants Outmaneuver Forest Department

In an audacious incident in Morena district, individuals seized a tractor connected to illegal sand mining from forest officials by threatening them. Despite submitting a written complaint to the Ambah police, an FIR remains unregistered, prompting an ongoing investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 17:45 IST
Visuals from spot (Photo / MP Forest Department). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a brazen act of defiance, unidentified individuals wrested a tractor from forest department officials in Morena district, an incident tied to illegal sand mining activities.

The clash took place in the Ambah region on March 18, when a team, attempting to curb illegal sand mining, intercepted a tractor-trolley loaded with sand. The vehicle was halted, but attempts to flee resulted in the trolley overturning.

Armed with weapons, around ten individuals confronted the officials en route to the Ambah police station, forcibly reclaiming the tractor. Despite a formal complaint lodged at the police station, an FIR has yet to be filed, launching an ongoing investigation spearheaded by Superintendent Bhura Gaikwad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

