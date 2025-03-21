Amit Shah Hails Zero-Tolerance Terrorism Policy Under Modi Government

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated the Modi government's unwavering stance on terrorism, emphasizing the zero-tolerance policy since 2014. Addressing the Ministry of Home Affairs' performance, he highlighted historic challenges such as Jammu and Kashmir's terrorism, insurgency in the Northeast, and Left-wing extremism that have been decisively tackled.

Shah pointed to the strategic military responses like the 2016 surgical strikes and the 2019 Balakot airstrike following the Uri and Pulwama attacks as firm actions taken under this policy. He claimed these efforts placed India alongside Israel and the US in border and soldier protection, especially after the abrogation of Article 370, which integrated Jammu and Kashmir into the nation.

He also noted the substantial improvements in Kashmir, from increased tourism to peaceful elections, hailed as democratic milestones. Additionally, Shah addressed evolving security threats, including inter-state crimes, emphasizing reforms in the Ministry of Home Affairs. He praised the contributions of state police and paramilitary forces in bolstering national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)