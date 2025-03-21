Massive Blaze Disrupts Heathrow: Electrical Substation Fire Investigated
A large fire at an electrical substation caused Heathrow Airport to shut down, disrupting global flights. Firefighters and police are jointly investigating the blaze, which involved a transformer filled with cooling oil. Authorities are determining the cause, with no current indication of foul play.
A massive fire erupted at an electrical substation, forcing the closure of Heathrow Airport and disrupting flights worldwide, officials reported. The inferno sent plumes of smoke soaring into the sky Thursday evening, prompting a joint investigation by London firefighters and police.
Deputy Commissioner Jonathan Smith of the London Fire Brigade revealed the blaze involved a transformer containing 25,000 liters of cooling oil, presenting a significant hazard due to live high-voltage equipment. While speculation swirled, British energy minister Ed Miliband stated there was no evidence of foul play at present.
In response to inquiries about potential terrorism links, Smith said he could not comment, but confirmed the Metropolitan Police, supported by fire investigation officers, were examining the incident's cause. Efforts are ongoing to fully extinguish the remaining fire and restore power in conjunction with the National Grid.
(With inputs from agencies.)
