Left Menu

Massive Blaze Disrupts Heathrow: Electrical Substation Fire Investigated

A large fire at an electrical substation caused Heathrow Airport to shut down, disrupting global flights. Firefighters and police are jointly investigating the blaze, which involved a transformer filled with cooling oil. Authorities are determining the cause, with no current indication of foul play.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 18:25 IST
Massive Blaze Disrupts Heathrow: Electrical Substation Fire Investigated
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A massive fire erupted at an electrical substation, forcing the closure of Heathrow Airport and disrupting flights worldwide, officials reported. The inferno sent plumes of smoke soaring into the sky Thursday evening, prompting a joint investigation by London firefighters and police.

Deputy Commissioner Jonathan Smith of the London Fire Brigade revealed the blaze involved a transformer containing 25,000 liters of cooling oil, presenting a significant hazard due to live high-voltage equipment. While speculation swirled, British energy minister Ed Miliband stated there was no evidence of foul play at present.

In response to inquiries about potential terrorism links, Smith said he could not comment, but confirmed the Metropolitan Police, supported by fire investigation officers, were examining the incident's cause. Efforts are ongoing to fully extinguish the remaining fire and restore power in conjunction with the National Grid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025