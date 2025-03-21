Amit Shah Pledges Total Eradication of Naxalism by 2026

In a decisive move, Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared the BJP-led government's intention to eradicate Naxalism from India by March 21, 2026. Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Shah reported significant strides with 2,619 Naxals either arrested, surrendered, or killed since the BJP assumed power in Chhattisgarh in December 2023.

Beyond tackling Naxalism, Shah lauded the reduction of violence in Northeast India, attributing it to strategic peace agreements and the surrender of 10,900 youths. "We are on the cusp of ending insurgencies in this region," he stated, noting considerable decreases in incident and casualty rates.

Highlighting nationwide security efforts, Shah underscored the abrogation of Article 370 as a turning point in Jammu and Kashmir's stability. "The changes initiated in 2019 marked the beginning of a new era," Shah asserted, crediting strategic government actions with rejuvenating regions previously marred by violence.

