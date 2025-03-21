Left Menu

Amit Shah Pledges Total Eradication of Naxalism by 2026

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the BJP's commitment to eliminate Naxalism by March 2026, citing the detention or surrender of 2,619 Naxals over the past year. Shah credits the transformative approach of the current government and highlights significant reductions in violence in Northeast India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 18:45 IST
Amit Shah Pledges Total Eradication of Naxalism by 2026
Union Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ @BJP4India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared the BJP-led government's intention to eradicate Naxalism from India by March 21, 2026. Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Shah reported significant strides with 2,619 Naxals either arrested, surrendered, or killed since the BJP assumed power in Chhattisgarh in December 2023.

Beyond tackling Naxalism, Shah lauded the reduction of violence in Northeast India, attributing it to strategic peace agreements and the surrender of 10,900 youths. "We are on the cusp of ending insurgencies in this region," he stated, noting considerable decreases in incident and casualty rates.

Highlighting nationwide security efforts, Shah underscored the abrogation of Article 370 as a turning point in Jammu and Kashmir's stability. "The changes initiated in 2019 marked the beginning of a new era," Shah asserted, crediting strategic government actions with rejuvenating regions previously marred by violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025