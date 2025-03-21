Left Menu

SEBI Eases Investment Rules for Mutual Fund Employees

SEBI has amended the 'skin in the game' policy for mutual fund employees, reducing mandatory investment percentages based on salary brackets. The new rules, effective April 2025, require employees to invest a smaller portion of their salary in mutual funds they manage. The changes aim to better align employee and unitholder interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 18:58 IST
SEBI Eases Investment Rules for Mutual Fund Employees
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Addressing concerns regarding the 'skin in the game' mandate for mutual fund employees, SEBI has adjusted the required investment percentages for employees, including CEOs and fund managers, based on their salary brackets. These changes are designed to make investment obligations more equitable across varying compensation levels.

Previously, designated employees had to invest 20% of their annual salary in the funds they oversaw, with investments locked in for three years. SEBI's new framework, effective from April 2025, reduces investment obligations based on salary and includes provisions for those earning above Rs 25 lakh, requiring a minimum of 10% of their salary to be invested.

The reforms also address compliance and disclosure requirements. Reduced frequencies for disclosures, shorter lock-in periods for departing employees, and guidelines for managing liquid funds are part of the restructure. The initiative aims to synchronize the goals of Asset Management Company employees with the interests of mutual fund unitholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025