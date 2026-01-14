HDFC AMC Reports Robust Growth in Q3 2025

HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) has announced a significant financial performance for the third quarter ending December 31, 2025, with a remarkable 20% year-on-year rise in profit after tax, totaling Rs 770 crore.

The latest figures reflect strong operational growth, with revenue from operations increasing by 15% to Rs 1,074.3 crore compared to the same period last year. The company's average asset under management (AAUM) surged to an impressive Rs 9.25 lakh crore, up from Rs 7.87 lakh crore a year earlier.

The mutual fund service provider caters to a vast 1.54 crore unique investors and manages 2.77 crore live accounts, supported by its extensive network of 280 offices and over 1.06 lakh distribution partners. The company's nine-month performance also showed robust gains, with profits up 23% and shares rising 2.62% on the BSE to Rs 2,554.6.

