Left Menu

HDFC AMC Reports Robust Growth in Q3 2025

HDFC Asset Management Company reported a 20% increase in profit after tax to Rs 770 crore for Q3 2025. The company's revenue from operations climbed 15% to Rs 1,074.3 crore. The AAUM increased to Rs 9.25 lakh crore, serving 1.54 crore investors with 2.77 crore accounts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2026 16:06 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 16:06 IST
HDFC AMC Reports Robust Growth in Q3 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) has announced a significant financial performance for the third quarter ending December 31, 2025, with a remarkable 20% year-on-year rise in profit after tax, totaling Rs 770 crore.

The latest figures reflect strong operational growth, with revenue from operations increasing by 15% to Rs 1,074.3 crore compared to the same period last year. The company's average asset under management (AAUM) surged to an impressive Rs 9.25 lakh crore, up from Rs 7.87 lakh crore a year earlier.

The mutual fund service provider caters to a vast 1.54 crore unique investors and manages 2.77 crore live accounts, supported by its extensive network of 280 offices and over 1.06 lakh distribution partners. The company's nine-month performance also showed robust gains, with profits up 23% and shares rising 2.62% on the BSE to Rs 2,554.6.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttar Pradesh Congress Leader Demands Justice in Teen's Alleged Rape

Uttar Pradesh Congress Leader Demands Justice in Teen's Alleged Rape

 India
2
Mystery in the Fields: Farmer's Tragic Demise

Mystery in the Fields: Farmer's Tragic Demise

 India
3
CFA Society India's Milestone India Investment Conference Explores AI and Geopolitics

CFA Society India's Milestone India Investment Conference Explores AI and Ge...

 India
4
Cross-Border Marriage Sparks Controversy and Legal Battle

Cross-Border Marriage Sparks Controversy and Legal Battle

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026