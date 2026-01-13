Left Menu

Sudden Demise of Newly-Elected AMC Councillor

Shahutai Kamble, a newly-elected NCP member of Ahmedpur Municipal Council in Maharashtra, passed away suddenly due to severe chest pain. She was elected last month from Ward No. 2. Her last rites were performed in Ahmedpur, with local leaders and social members expressing grief over her passing.

Shahutai Kamble, a newly-elected councillor of the Ahmedpur Municipal Council in Maharashtra, tragically passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, as confirmed by her family.

Kamble, who represented the Nationalist Congress Party under Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, had recently won the election from Ward No. 2.

She experienced an unexpected and severe chest pain, and despite being rushed for medical treatment, she sadly succumbed. Kamble is survived by her husband and two children. Her funeral took place at Bauddhanagar crematorium, attended by grieving local leaders and social organization members.

