Global Markets Slump Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

U.S. stocks followed European markets downward as dollar strength and geopolitical tensions sapped investor risk appetite on Friday. The three major U.S. stock indexes reported early losses, particularly among sectors sensitive to economic cycles, such as transport and housing.

Gold recoiled sharply from its record levels but held above $3,000 per ounce, as concern grew over potential inflation sparked by President Trump's ongoing tariff initiatives. Central banks, including the Federal Reserve, have adopted a cautious 'wait and see' policy against the backdrop of tumultuous trade dynamics.

Additionally, geopolitical developments—such as Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, a Ukrainian drone strike in Russia, and various crises in Europe—added pressure on already uncertain international markets. Amid these fraught conditions, the dollar gained against other major currencies, impacting global financial patterns.

