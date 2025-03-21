Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Leads India with Pioneering Agrivoltaics Initiative

Uttar Pradesh has become the first Indian state to advance agrivoltaics projects, integrating solar energy and agriculture on the same land. Approved by the Department of Economic Affairs, the initiative promises additional farmer income, enhanced energy production, and sustainable development, with support from the Asian Development Bank.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 21-03-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 21:10 IST
Uttar Pradesh has set a new precedent in India by spearheading an innovative agrivoltaics project that combines agriculture with solar energy on a single plot of land. The state government's proposal, titled 'Demonstration of Agrivoltaics Projects in Uttar Pradesh,' has received approval from the Department of Economic Affairs under the Ministry of Finance, making it a trailblazer in this domain.

This project is poised to optimize land use in a state characterized by limited availability. Farmers will gain an additional source of income while simultaneously boosting energy production, aligning with the sustainable development goals under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The initiative marks a significant milestone in blending agriculture with renewable energy, addressing economic and environmental benefits.

With the Asian Development Bank providing Rs 4.15 crore in technical assistance, the initiative is set to advance remarkably. The outcomes of this pilot project could lead to a comprehensive scaling policy with the Indian government's collaboration. Uttar Pradesh's efforts stand as a potential model for other states, elevating its status in renewable energy and empowering farmers further.

