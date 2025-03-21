Left Menu

Government's Bold Textile Push: National PLI Scheme Boosts MMF and Handlooms

The Ministry of Textiles rolls out a nationwide Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme to elevate textile production. Targeting MMF apparel, fabrics, and technical textiles, and with Rs. 1,143 crore allocated, the initiative aims to enhance competitiveness. Odisha misses out on new factories but benefits from handloom support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 22:18 IST
Government's Bold Textile Push: National PLI Scheme Boosts MMF and Handlooms
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has announced the nationwide implementation of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme, aimed specifically at boosting textile production throughout the country, including Odisha. According to the Ministry of Textiles, the initiative is designed to promote the manufacturing of MMF apparel, MMF fabrics, and technical textile products. The PLI scheme seeks to provide the necessary scale and competitiveness for companies involved in these sectors, with an impressive Rs. 1,143 crore allocated for companies meeting specific investment and turnover thresholds.

Of the 74 applications approved under the PLI scheme, 24 hail from the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector. However, Odisha has not yet seen applications for establishing textile factories under this scheme. In an effort to also bolster traditional handloom textiles, the Ministry announced multiple supportive measures that will benefit regions including Odisha. Such initiatives furnish comprehensive assistance to handloom agencies and workers, covering everything from acquiring raw materials to obtaining concessional loans under the weavers' MUDRA scheme.

The Ministry is also facilitating the global read of India's unique handloom products by organizing and participating in international fairs and exhibitions, with a focus on export promotion. Additionally, under the NTTM initiative and part of the PLI, technical textile manufacturing is being advanced by supporting R&D and incentivizing production. The holistic approach aims to revitalize India's textile industry, putting it on the international map with enhanced brand development strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025