Government's Bold Textile Push: National PLI Scheme Boosts MMF and Handlooms
The Ministry of Textiles rolls out a nationwide Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme to elevate textile production. Targeting MMF apparel, fabrics, and technical textiles, and with Rs. 1,143 crore allocated, the initiative aims to enhance competitiveness. Odisha misses out on new factories but benefits from handloom support.
The Indian government has announced the nationwide implementation of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme, aimed specifically at boosting textile production throughout the country, including Odisha. According to the Ministry of Textiles, the initiative is designed to promote the manufacturing of MMF apparel, MMF fabrics, and technical textile products. The PLI scheme seeks to provide the necessary scale and competitiveness for companies involved in these sectors, with an impressive Rs. 1,143 crore allocated for companies meeting specific investment and turnover thresholds.
Of the 74 applications approved under the PLI scheme, 24 hail from the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector. However, Odisha has not yet seen applications for establishing textile factories under this scheme. In an effort to also bolster traditional handloom textiles, the Ministry announced multiple supportive measures that will benefit regions including Odisha. Such initiatives furnish comprehensive assistance to handloom agencies and workers, covering everything from acquiring raw materials to obtaining concessional loans under the weavers' MUDRA scheme.
The Ministry is also facilitating the global read of India's unique handloom products by organizing and participating in international fairs and exhibitions, with a focus on export promotion. Additionally, under the NTTM initiative and part of the PLI, technical textile manufacturing is being advanced by supporting R&D and incentivizing production. The holistic approach aims to revitalize India's textile industry, putting it on the international map with enhanced brand development strategies.
