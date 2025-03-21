Gujarat's Water Management Marvel: From Crisis to Prosperity

Every year, March 22 marks World Water Day, a fitting occasion to discuss the impressive water conservation and management model of Gujarat. Over the last 25 years, the state, spanning 196 lakh hectares, has converted its water crisis into an opportunity through forward-thinking policies. The Chief Minister's office stated these efforts secure water supply, boost agriculture, and generate employment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his 14 years as Chief Minister, forged a new path for Gujarat's water management, solidifying water security and prosperity. Today, Gujarat efficiently utilizes 61.32 lakh hectares of its 70 lakh hectares irrigation potential. The construction of 1,87,403 check dams ensures groundwater recharge and sustainable water supply.

Gujarat's water management triumphs were celebrated nationally when President Droupadi Murmu honored the state at the National Water Awards in October 2024. The Sardar Sarovar Project stands out as a revolutionary milestone, transforming water supply and irrigation in Gujarat.

The 163-meter-high dam provides irrigation to 18 lakh hectares of farmland in 3,173 villages across 17 districts and supplies drinking water to 10,453 villages and 183 towns in 30 districts. The Sujalam Sufalam Scheme furthers this revolution with a 337 km spreading canal, benefiting farmers and enhancing groundwater.

Fourteen lift irrigation projects in North Gujarat harness surplus Narmada water, with 13 projects completed. These initiatives, covering 959 ponds across 550 villages, irrigate 1,02,700 hectares. In tribal regions, the Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana has completed 26,951 water conservation projects, benefiting 4,07,983 hectares and empowering communities.

Nine lift irrigation schemes have delivered water to 48,988 hectares and 605 villages, enhancing self-reliance. The SAUNI Yojana distributes 1 MAF of surplus Narmada water to 99 reservoirs, boosting agriculture in Saurashtra. The Kutch Water Project, under development at Rs 4,118 crore, promises reliable water supply.

Launched in 2018, the Sujalam Sufalam Jal Abhiyan increased storage capacity by 119,144 lakh cubic feet through 1.07 lakh projects. Campaigns like 'Jal Sanchay, Jan Bhagidari' and master initiatives such as 'Amrit Sarovar' and the Jal Jeevan Mission have turned conservation into a mass movement. Technologically advanced projects secure clean water access state-wide, positioning Gujarat among the leaders in achieving 'Har Ghar Jal' targets. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)