Maharashtra Government Probes Tragic Factory Bus Fire in Pune

The Maharashtra Government's Labour Department has embarked on a comprehensive inquiry following a catastrophic bus fire in Pune's Hinjewadi area, which tragically claimed the lives of four factory employees.

Additional Labour Commissioner Abhay Gite confirmed on Friday the department's unwavering focus on ensuring adherence to labor laws at the factory in question.

He emphasized a thorough investigation under various legal frameworks, particularly if violations or non-compliance are detected. Concurrently, the department aims to safeguard the welfare of the deceased workers' families, pledging to secure requisite benefits as prescribed under the Workmen's Compensation Act.

The investigation will delve into whether proper payments and bonuses were administered to the workers, alongside scrutinizing adherence to the Motor Transport Vehicle Act concerning transport vehicles.

Four employees from Vyoma Graphics met their tragic end on Wednesday, while six others sustained injuries. Police reports identify the bus driver, Janardan Hambardikar, as the perpetrator, allegedly orchestrating the fire owing to personal grievances.

The Pimpri Chinchwad Police have apprehended Hambardikar, filing charges under Sections 103 and 105 of the BNS following reports that the rear emergency exit was inaccessible, exacerbating the fatalities.

The factory owner, Niten Shah, expressed shock over the incident, affirming full cooperation with ongoing police investigations to assist the injured and address concerns among the employees affected.

