Revolutionizing TB Detection: A Look Inside India's 100 Days TB Elimination Campaign

India's 100 Days TB Elimination Campaign, launched in December, highlights the pivotal role of mobile sputum carriers in rapid TB detection and treatment. The initiative, especially active in Meghalaya, optimizes sample transport to NAAT centers, significantly enhancing testing efficiency and awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 09:52 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 09:52 IST
Mebankmen Kharkongor, State Coordinator of Meghalaya HLL Lifecare Limited. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In an ambitious bid to escalate Tuberculosis (TB) detection and treatment, India launched the 100 Days TB Elimination campaign on December 7. The campaign has notably gained momentum in Meghalaya, enhancing public awareness and healthcare access.

Mebankmen Kharkongor, the Meghalaya State Coordinator for HLL Lifecare Limited, lauded the vital function of sputum carriers in this endeavor. 'We start our camp every morning between 10 to 11 am and wrap up by 4 pm,' Kharkongor described, highlighting the seamless delivery of sputum samples to Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) centers. 'By utilizing these carriers, placed within 15 to 20 minutes of the nearest NAAT center, we ensure timely sample analysis,' he added.

The Made in India sputum carriers, essential to this initiative, boast an 8-hour battery life, facilitating the timely culmination of sample collection within two hours. Equipment includes five machines and ten cold chain carrier bags,' Kharkongor noted, commending the campaign for shortening result turnaround times. This effective strategy aims to sustain momentum toward TB elimination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

