Punjab Police's Crackdown on Crime and Drugs Intensifies

Punjab Police shot a wanted criminal in Mohali amidst a campaign against crime and drugs. In a separate operation, they conducted widespread raids, arresting numerous drug suspects and seizing narcotics, showcasing their commitment to a safer Punjab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 09:54 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 09:54 IST
SAS Nagar Superintendent of Police (SP), (Rural) Manpreet Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive operation, Punjab Police engaged in a shootout with a notorious criminal in Mohali's Zirakpur area, resulting in the suspect being apprehended with injuries. According to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Manpreet Singh, the accused, Lavish Grover, opened fire on officers who were attempting to arrest him for 10 prior criminal charges.

During the confrontation, officers retaliated, shooting Grover in the leg before taking him into custody. Authorities recovered three firearms from his possession and registered a formal complaint. This incident forms part of a larger crackdown on anti-social elements in the region, Singh informed ANI.

Concurrently, the Punjab Police's ongoing anti-drug campaign marked its 21st day with extensive raids across 493 locations. As a result of these operations, 63 drug traffickers were arrested, contributing to a total of 2,527 arrests since the campaign began. Seized contraband included 573 grams of heroin, 10 kilograms of opium, and 1,470 intoxicating tablets along with cash. Police efforts are supported by resolutions from over 3,000 village councils, underscoring a united front against the drug menace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

