Political Tensions Flare as Tamil Nadu BJP Protests CM Stalin's Delimitation Talks

Amid heightened political tensions in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin spearheaded a Joint Committee meeting focused on the contentious issue of constituency delimitation.

Outside the venue, Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai led a black flag protest, accusing Stalin of diverting attention from pressing interstate issues with Karnataka and Kerala, notably regarding the Mekkadatu and Mullaperiyar dams.

Annamalai criticized Stalin's decision to address what he described as an 'artificial issue' and condemned the CM for not prioritizing Tamil Nadu's immediate concerns.

Amid these protests, Stalin argued that the proposed population-based delimitation could disproportionately affect southern states, threatening their political influence. He called for a united front and proposed a legal expert committee to ensure fair representation.

The meeting involved prominent political figures, including Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and other leaders from southern states seeking to address potential imbalances in political representation.

