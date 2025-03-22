Left Menu

Political Tensions Flare as Tamil Nadu BJP Protests CM Stalin's Delimitation Talks

Amid discussions on constituency delimitation led by Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, BJP President K Annamalai staged a protest against Stalin’s focus on this 'artificial issue' instead of addressing pressing state matters. Stalin accused the delimitation process of potentially reducing political representation for southern states, advocating for fair measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 12:41 IST
Political Tensions Flare as Tamil Nadu BJP Protests CM Stalin's Delimitation Talks
Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid heightened political tensions in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin spearheaded a Joint Committee meeting focused on the contentious issue of constituency delimitation.

Outside the venue, Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai led a black flag protest, accusing Stalin of diverting attention from pressing interstate issues with Karnataka and Kerala, notably regarding the Mekkadatu and Mullaperiyar dams.

Annamalai criticized Stalin's decision to address what he described as an 'artificial issue' and condemned the CM for not prioritizing Tamil Nadu's immediate concerns.

Amid these protests, Stalin argued that the proposed population-based delimitation could disproportionately affect southern states, threatening their political influence. He called for a united front and proposed a legal expert committee to ensure fair representation.

The meeting involved prominent political figures, including Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and other leaders from southern states seeking to address potential imbalances in political representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India probes Musk’s AI chatbot Grok over offensive replies: Should it be banned?

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025