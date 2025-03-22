Assam Rifles Cracks Down on Illicit Operations in Mizoram and Assam

In a significant operation, Assam Rifles, alongside the Customs Preventive Force, confiscated illegal Areca nuts valued at Rs 1.008 crores in Mizoram's Champhai district, affirming their capability in the fight against smuggling. This seizure happened on March 21 in the general Zote area of Champhai, according to sources.

The operation, known for its thoroughness, uncovered 180 bags of Areca nuts clandestinely dumped in the jungle, now transferred to the Customs Preventive Force. Earlier, on March 19, Assam Rifles also intercepted Yaba tablets worth Rs 2.97 crores, striking a blow against local drug trafficking in Silchar.

Mirroring these efforts, the police in Assam's Cachar district nabbed narcotics worth Rs 1 crore, arresting one individual. Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta reported the arrest occurred after a thorough search at Digharkhal Toll Gate, illustrating the district's proactive stance on narcotics control.

