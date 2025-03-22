Justice Varma Controversy: Calls for Transparency Amidst Allegation Storm
Senior lawyer Mukul Rohatgi calls for transparency in the controversy surrounding Justice Yashwant Varma, questioning delayed notifications and lack of clarity about money found in Varma's residence. Rohatgi insists on a comprehensive inquiry and raises concerns about the judiciary's ability to handle sensitive investigations without forensic aid.
- Country:
- India
The controversy surrounding Justice Yashwant Varma has ignited a series of concerns, with former Attorney General and senior lawyer Mukul Rohatgi demanding greater transparency from the judiciary.
Rohatgi, speaking to ANI, urged the Supreme Court to address the uncertainty and speculation surrounding the case with a formal bulletin. He highlighted unanswered questions about a fire incident at Justice Varma's residence and the discovery of money there. The timeline, he noted, showed a troubling delay in informing the Chief Justice of India.
Rohatgi emphasized the need for Justice Varma's perspective in the formal inquiry conducted by the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court and questioned the adequacy of transferring Varma if he admits to owning the money. He suggested that a comprehensive and transparent investigation is essential to maintain the judiciary's integrity, possibly requiring involvement from forensic experts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US lawmakers call for crackdown on China's illegal trade practices, call for Section 301 investigation
Mysterious Death Sparks Investigation in Northeast Delhi
Mystery of Bodies Near Kashmiri Waterfall: Unfolding Investigation
Maharashtra's Media Monitoring Centre: Balancing Transparency and Control
IFC Board Accepts Review Findings on CAO Investigation of Bridge International Academies