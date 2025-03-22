Left Menu

Justice Varma Controversy: Calls for Transparency Amidst Allegation Storm

Senior lawyer Mukul Rohatgi calls for transparency in the controversy surrounding Justice Yashwant Varma, questioning delayed notifications and lack of clarity about money found in Varma's residence. Rohatgi insists on a comprehensive inquiry and raises concerns about the judiciary's ability to handle sensitive investigations without forensic aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 14:13 IST
Former Attorney General of India and Senior Counsel Mukul Rohatgi. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The controversy surrounding Justice Yashwant Varma has ignited a series of concerns, with former Attorney General and senior lawyer Mukul Rohatgi demanding greater transparency from the judiciary.

Rohatgi, speaking to ANI, urged the Supreme Court to address the uncertainty and speculation surrounding the case with a formal bulletin. He highlighted unanswered questions about a fire incident at Justice Varma's residence and the discovery of money there. The timeline, he noted, showed a troubling delay in informing the Chief Justice of India.

Rohatgi emphasized the need for Justice Varma's perspective in the formal inquiry conducted by the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court and questioned the adequacy of transferring Varma if he admits to owning the money. He suggested that a comprehensive and transparent investigation is essential to maintain the judiciary's integrity, possibly requiring involvement from forensic experts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

