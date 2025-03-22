Justice Varma Controversy: Calls for Transparency Amidst Allegation Storm

The controversy surrounding Justice Yashwant Varma has ignited a series of concerns, with former Attorney General and senior lawyer Mukul Rohatgi demanding greater transparency from the judiciary.

Rohatgi, speaking to ANI, urged the Supreme Court to address the uncertainty and speculation surrounding the case with a formal bulletin. He highlighted unanswered questions about a fire incident at Justice Varma's residence and the discovery of money there. The timeline, he noted, showed a troubling delay in informing the Chief Justice of India.

Rohatgi emphasized the need for Justice Varma's perspective in the formal inquiry conducted by the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court and questioned the adequacy of transferring Varma if he admits to owning the money. He suggested that a comprehensive and transparent investigation is essential to maintain the judiciary's integrity, possibly requiring involvement from forensic experts.

