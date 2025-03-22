RSS Calls for Action Against Minority Violence in Bangladesh

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has voiced significant concern about ongoing violence against Hindu and other minority communities in Bangladesh, advocating for solidarity with the affected groups. During a session of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), RSS described the situation as a grave violation of human rights.

In a resolution, the ABPS condemned the alleged governmental support for the violence, warning it could harm India-Bangladesh relations. There were allegations that international forces are attempting to destabilize the region by fostering distrust and confrontation.

The ABPS called on experts in international relations to monitor anti-India activities and called for strengthening shared cultural and social bonds. They also urged the Indian government to actively engage with Bangladesh to protect its Hindu community.

(With inputs from agencies.)