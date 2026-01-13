Left Menu

Empowering Minorities: Key to India's Development Vision

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju calls for the active participation of minority communities in India's development. Speaking at the Alpsankhyak Sneh Samvad programme, he emphasized Prime Minister Modi’s vision requires inclusive growth without discrimination. Religious leaders and political figures attended, discussing community engagement and accountability.

Updated: 13-01-2026 21:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju urged minority communities to actively partake in India's development initiatives, asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of advancement heavily relies on their involvement.

Speaking at the Alpsankhyak Sneh Samvad, organized by the BJP Minority Morcha in Uttar Pradesh, Rijiju stressed that both central and state governments are committed to progressing society inclusively, irrespective of community, caste, or class.

He highlighted the importance of minority community engagement to achieve a developed nation and called upon them to ensure accountability and active participation. The event saw participation from Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist, and Jain leaders alongside political figures like Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak.

