The Hindu Lit For Life 2026: Where Literature Illuminates Cultural Discourse

The Hindu Lit For Life, India's leading literature festival, is set for its 13th edition on January 17 and 18, 2026. Taking place at Chennai's Lady Andal School, the festival embraces literature's transformative power on culture and dialogue. Over 100 acclaimed voices, including writers and thinkers, will feature across more than 50 sessions and workshops, promising a deeply engaging literary experience.

This year's distinguished lineup comprises authors like Perumal Murugan, Shobhaa De, and Kiran Desai, alongside thinkers like A.C. Grayling and Shashi Tharoor. Their narratives span intimate storytelling and philosophical debates, reflecting literature in all its dimensions. Pre-festival events in cities like Chennai and Bengaluru have already sparked discussions on themes like power, identity, and relationships among the public.

The festival, curated by Nirmala Lakshman and with Suresh Balakrishna articulating its vision, extends beyond its traditional dates. Through workshops, mobile libraries, and school storytelling, Lit For Life 2026 continues to build its reputation as a vibrant cultural platform that connects communities and spurs public discourse. Supported by a host of partners, the festival offers a space where societal and cultural intersections with literature are explored.

