Cyber Swachhta Ver.01: Himachal's Initiative to Combat Cybercrime

The 'Cyber Swachhta Ver.01' pilot project was the focal point of a significant meeting held on Saturday at the Police Headquarters in Himachal Pradesh. As per an official statement from the Director General of Police (DGP), the project is designed to pinpoint, track, and obliterate cyber offenders operating within the state.

This initial phase targets Bilaspur and Baddi, where strategies have been outlined and deliberated upon extensively. The session also addressed prevailing cyber trends within these regions, marking an important step in enhancing cyber safety and security.

Under the leadership of DGP Atul Verma, the initiative seeks to bolster coordination and investigative skills across Law Enforcement Agencies, aiming for robust cybercrime management. Prominent attendees included senior officers such as IPS AK Yadav, who brought insights from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre to inform local strategies.

