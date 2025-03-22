Left Menu

Call for Judicial Reforms: Transparency and Accountability Mooted

Mukul Rohatgi, former Attorney General of India, calls for comprehensive judicial reforms. He urged simplifying the impeachment process, criticized the lack of transparency in judicial appointments, and suggested involving external stakeholders to enhance accountability. Calls for judicial and parliamentary collaboration for system improvement were emphasized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 14:55 IST
Call for Judicial Reforms: Transparency and Accountability Mooted
Former Attorney General and Senior Counsel Mukul Rohatgi. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst escalating controversies around Justice Yashwant Varma, former Attorney General of India, Mukul Rohatgi has spotlighted the imperative for sweeping reforms within the judiciary. He insists that the systems governing appointments, discipline, and removals are long overdue for an overhaul.

Rohatgi points to the cumbersome process of removing judges through impeachment, highlighting the historical fact that not one impeachment has succeeded in the past 75 years. While the government initiated the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) to bring transparency, the Supreme Court rejected it, preferring to maintain control over judicial appointments.

The ex-Attorney General criticizes the current appointment system where judges appoint judges, deeming it lacking in transparency. He recommends engaging external stakeholders—including prominent jurists, public figures, and opposition leaders—to ensure a fairer, more inclusive process. Calling for reform, he contends the limited group currently deciding High Court assignments should be more accountable. He urges a rethink on the impeachment protocol, encouraging the judiciary and Parliament to collaborate on enhancing transparency and efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India probes Musk’s AI chatbot Grok over offensive replies: Should it be banned?

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025